NATO does not pose any threat to Russia, - Austin

The head of the US Department of Defense, Lloyd Austin, said that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is a threat not only to Europe, but the aggressor will not succeed in drawing NATO into the war.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Austin's statement.

Austin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine is a direct threat to European security and a challenge to NATO allies.

"Russia's deliberate brutality is a violation of our common values and rules of war," he said.

According to Austin, the Russian invasion of Ukraine not only threatens Europe but also "disrupts the rules-based international order that keeps us all safe."

He emphasized that NATO is a defensive alliance that does not pose any threat to Russia and does not seek confrontation with this country.

"Make no mistake: we will not be drawn into Putin's war, but we will stand by Ukraine as it struggles to defend itself. We will defend every inch of NATO territory."

