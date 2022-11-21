Oil depot was on fire in occupied Makiivka in Donetsk region

Last night, an oil depot caught fire in Makiivka, Donetsk region, occupied by Russian troops. The reason was "hit by an explosive object".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the occupation administration.

According to the occupiers, on the night of Monday, November 21, two fuel tanks with a volume of 70 square meters were set on fire on the railway track behind the territory of the oil depot, as well as three stationary containers with a volume of 60 square meters, located 20-25 m from railway track.

"The cause of the fire was the impact of an explosive object," the report says.

Two sections were created at the site of the fire: one aimed at eliminating the burning of stationary containers on an area of 300 square meters. m, the second - on the railway track with tanks on an area of 350 square meters.

20 pieces of equipment and 84 personnel were thrown into extinguishing the fire. As of the morning of November 21, the fire was almost extinguished.

Watch more: 41 out of 570 survived: battalion of mobilized Russians destroyed near Makiivka - Mass Media. VIDEO