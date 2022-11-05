41 out of 570 survived: battalion of mobilized Russians destroyed near Makiivka - Mass Media. VIDEO

29 soldiers from a battalion of mobilized residents of Voronezh region, who were thrown to front line by command without preparation, survived, 12 more were wounded. The rest were eliminated.

It was told to the Russian publication "Verstka" by a soldier Oleksiy Agafonav, who managed to survive, informs Censor.NЕТ.

According to him, the commander promised that the military would be brought to Svatovo, 15 km from the front line. Instead, they were thrown to the contact line and ordered to dig trenches and hold the line of defense.

"We were thrown into the landings, told to dig trenches, we had three shovels for the battalion, there was no supply at all. We dug in as best we could, and in the morning the shelling began - artillery, "Grad", mortars, copters, we were just shot. When it all started, the officers immediately fled. In between the shelling, we tried to dig in, but the copters immediately spotted us and just shot us. Out of 570 people, 29 were killed, 12 more were wounded, the rest are all dead," Agafonov said.

Agafonov also added that before that at least one more battalion of mobilized soldiers was defeated at the same positions.

"On TV they show that everything is beautiful, but in fact, here in Luhansk region mobilized servicemen are thrown to the front line, and when we were leaving there, not seeing officers, we were walking back, we saw that only contractors and volunteers were sitting on the third line, and mobilized servicemen were at the front line," he said.

According to him, mobilized soldiers from all over Russia are brought to the Svatove area to close the holes in the defense. In Svatove, where the survivors of Agafonov's battalion retreated after the shelling, "groups of 2 to 5 people" from other defeated battalions are moving. According to him, the Ukrainians have cleared the entire territory where the mobilized fought.

The wife of another mobilized soldier - Zlata - told "Verstka" about hundreds of dead. "Of course, more than half of them died," she said, referring to her husband.

The information was also confirmed to the "Verstka" by the wife of another surviving mobilized soldier - Lyudmila Chernykh.

"He called me in the morning from someone else's number and told me what happened, that they were left to dig the defense line, they were covered by mortar fire, and they somehow got from Krasnodon to Svatove, where they are hiding. They are now afraid to go anywhere, they are even afraid to go to the checkpoints. The management abandoned them, and they do not know what to do, they just ask for help," Chernykh said.

On Saturday, relatives of several mobilized soldiers who came under fire held a meeting near the Voronezh prosecutor's office, demanding to tell them the truth about the fate of their loved ones.

"On the phone we are told that our sons are alive, healthy and even performing military duty. How the hell can they be alive and well when they were all killed there?" said Oksana Kholodova, mother of soldier Andriy Kholodov.

The wife of another mobilized man, Anna, told Verstka that the surviving mobilized men are asking to be allowed to go home. "They are being bombed there. No bosses, no one is there... They were left like kittens, without training, without anything. And my husband and I have a daughter, she is one and a half years old", - Anna said.

In addition, those present at the prosecutor's office in Voronezh recorded a video appeal to the governor asking for help.