Great Britain will send latest "Brimstone 2" laser-guided missiles to Ukraine

The British Royal Air Force is sending new "Brimstone 2" laser-guided missiles to Ukraine, which have twice the range of their previous modification, delivered to the Armed Forces earlier.

"The missiles, costing around £175,000 each, can hit targets with laser guidance, which can be provided by ground troops, aircraft or transports, or choose a target of their own from a pre-programmed list using radar," the publication writes.

This system essentially allows the missile to scan the battlefield and select the most appropriate target while eliminating civilian vehicles or less important military equipment. This is important, including in view of the reduction of possible collateral losses among the civilian population, the publication notes.

The first version of Brimstone missiles entered service with the Royal Air Force in 2005. In 2008, it was modernized by adding laser guidance. The second version, Brimstone 2, entered service with the British Air Force in 2016. It has an aircraft-launched range of up to 37 miles (about 59 km). In Ukraine, it will be able to be used from launchers equipped on ground vehicles.

The missile is mainly designed to hit ground targets, including moving vehicles.

