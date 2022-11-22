ENG
News War
Powerful explosions rang out in occupied Tokmak, - Fedorov

Local residents report 6 loud explosions in temporarily occupied Tokmak.

This was reported by the Mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.

"Another bad evening for the occupiers of the Zaporizhzhia region. Local residents report 6 loud explosions in the temporarily occupied Tokmak. We are clarifying the information regarding the strikes on enemy positions," the message reads.

