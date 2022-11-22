Russia has resources for another 3-4 massive missile strikes, - Danilov

Oleksiy Danilov said that Russia still has "too many" S-300 missiles.

As Censor.NET informs, Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, said on Radio Liberty.

"We have reliable information about the presence of certain types of weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation. We have an understanding of how many remain - less than 10% of certain missiles remain, there are missiles with 18% remaining, and there are missiles that, unfortunately, are to hell with the territory The Russian Federation is S-300 missiles. There are too many of them. They are now being used in the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions. They still have a lot of them. As for high-precision missiles, we are well aware of how many they have today. If everything were all right, then they would definitely not turn to another country (Iran - ed.) in order to help them with missiles," he said.

According to him, Russia has the resources for 3-4 massive strikes equivalent to the attack that took place on November 15.

"The attack that took place on November 15 was one of the most powerful. If we are talking about such a shelling that took place on the 15th, then this is a maximum of three or four more times they can carry out such shelling," the NSDC secretary added.