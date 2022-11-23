Air alarm in most areas. Explosions are reported in Odesa

Today, November 23, explosions rang out in the Odesa region during the announced air alert.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the local publication "Dumskaia".

"Explosions are being reported in the Odesa region," the message reads.

It is worth noting that an air alert was declared in almost most regions of Ukraine (except the West). In the Odesa region, the alarm started at 12:27 p.m.

Telegram channels report about 10 launches from the Tu-95.

