Number of trains delayed due to enemy attacks, - Ukrzaliznytsia

As a result of enemy attacks on the energy infrastructure, power was cut off in Kyiv, Dnipro, Mykolaiv, Lviv Oblast, Vinnytsia Oblast, Sumy Oblast, and Kharkiv Oblast.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to UZ Telegram, the departure of the nearest trains may be delayed; reserve diesel locomotives are involved.

"The movement of the circular train in the capital is temporarily suspended.

We ask passengers to stay in shelters immediately before boarding the train. Landing continues safely through underground passages," the message reads.

