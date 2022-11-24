Kherson shelling: death toll rises to seven, 21 wounded

Number of dead as a result of Russian shelling of Kherson residential area increased to 7, 21 more people were wounded.

This was announced by the Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych in Telegram, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Today is another terrible page in the history of our hero city. Only in the evening - 21 wounded and 7 dead. May the memory of those who died at the hands of Russian invaders be eternal. My sincere condolences to the families," he said.

It should be reminded that on Thursday evening Russian invaders shelled Kherson with artillery and MLRS. Due to the shelling, a high-rise building caught fire. According to Yanushevych, as of 20:15 it was known about 10 victims of the shelling - 4 dead and 6 wounded.