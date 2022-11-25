Ukraine’s electricity needs are covered by 70%, - Ukrenergo
In Ukraine, as of 11:00 a.m. on November 25, electricity producers covered 70% of consumption needs.
This was reported to Ukrenergo, Censor.NET informs.
"As of 11:00 a.m., electricity producers provided more than 70% of the country's consumption needs. Critical infrastructure facilities in all regions have been supplied with power as a priority: boiler houses, gas distribution stations, water canals, sewage treatment plants, public electric transport is operating in some regions," the message reads.
Ukrenergo said that nuclear power plants are gaining capacity, thermal and hydroelectric power plants, thermal power plants are operating, part of the "green" generation has been put into operation. Energy companies continue to restore power to household consumers, but it is difficult to do so due to bad weather.
Ukrenergo emphasized that the shortage of electricity in the system persists. Currently, this is 30% of the total consumption. In this regard, both planned and emergency consumption restriction schedules have been introduced in all regions of Ukraine.
