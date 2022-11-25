Struggle of Russian Federation against civilians is moving to West. There may be more incidents in Poland - Prime Minister of Lithuania Šimonytė

All Western partners are unanimous in their assessment of the incident with the fall of a missile on the territory of Poland - it is Russia’s fault. But the risk of repeating such cases will increase.

In an interview with Ukrinform, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrid Šimonite expressed this opinion, Censor.NET reports.

"Importantly, Russia is doing poorly on the battlefield thanks to the heroic actions of the Ukrainian army, so they decided to fight civilians. And this fight against civilians is moving in a western direction. The risk of such incidents will increase as Russia targets energy infrastructure, including on the western borders of Ukraine," Šimonite admitted.

The head of the Lithuanian government is convinced that two reactions must be applied at the level of NATO and the international community. "One is the strengthening of NATO's capabilities, but the other, no less important, is the strengthening of Ukraine's ability to defend its skies," the prime minister emphasized.

She noted Ukraine's extraordinary success in terms of the share of downed Russian missiles, adding that "the better air defense systems Ukraine possesses, the lower the risks for Ukraine and neighboring countries."

"Many countries understand this and remain united in the fact that Russia is to blame for the recent incident in Poland. If it weren't for this war, there would be no discussion about any such incident at all," Šimonite noted.

The Prime Minister of Lithuania concluded: "Our answer is stronger support for Ukraine, not weaker support."