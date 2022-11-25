Defeated Russia means security of Europe, - Duda

Polish President Andrzej Duda believes that the defeat of Russia will bring complete security to Europe.

This was announced by the Office of the President of Poland on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"A safe Europe is a Europe in which Russia is defeated: politically, militarily, and economically. A defeated Russia means a safe Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Romania, and the rest of Europe," the Polish leader emphasized.

It will be recalled that earlier Duda said that it is better to place the German Patriot air defense systems in Ukraine.

