DIU conducted space reconnaissance of 150 areas of Russian troops location

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducted space radar reconnaissance of about 150 enemy locations both on temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on occupant’s and its allies’ territory.

This became possible thanks to cooperation with Serhii Prytula's Charity Foundation, which provided Ukrainian reconnaissance personnel with the ICEYE satellite, as well as contractual access to the SAR satellite constellation database, reports the DIU press office, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"In general, thanks to the project, in which a large number of patriots of Ukraine took part, about 2600 units of military equipment were detected and confirmed. Namely: tanks, self-propelled artillery systems, armored personnel carriers, helicopters, "Iskander", "S-300", "Pantsir-S1", enemy radars, pontoon crossings, boats and tents in the locations of enemy units.

The data obtained with the satellite made it possible to effectively determine the hidden enemy deployment in forest plantations, regardless of the weather and at night," the statement reads.