Enemy is concentrating its efforts to conduct offensive actions in Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on November 27.

The message states: "Two hundred and seventy-seven days of Russian large-scale invasion continue.

The enemy continues armed aggression against our state, does not stop striking civilian infrastructure objects. Focuses efforts on deterring the actions of units of the Defense Forces. The transfer of personnel and military equipment of the enemy to equip units that have suffered losses continues. Enemy forces operating in the temporarily occupied and temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are expected to strengthen due to the transfer of individual units from the territory of the Republic of Belarus after they acquire combat capabilities.

The enemy launched 4 rocket attacks on civilian objects in the settlements of Rozumivka in the Zaporizhzhia region and Musiivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Fired about 10 shots from rocket salvo systems.

There is still a threat of the enemy launching missile strikes against critical infrastructure facilities deep within the territory of Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the occupiers have been detected.

The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, provides its territory and airspace for launching missile and air strikes.

The units of the Belarusian special operations forces, which are part of the regional grouping of the troops of the so-called union state of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus, are involved in strengthening the section of the state border.

In the Siversk region, in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions, enemy units continue to perform the task of covering the section of the Russian-Ukrainian border, conducting demonstration and provocative actions. A mortar attack was carried out near Yanzhulivka, Chernihiv region.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the occupiers shelled the areas of Kozacha Lopan, Strelecha, Izbytske, Ohirtseve, Bochkove, Budarky, Chuhunivka and Ambarne settlements of Kharkiv region with mortars and rocket artillery.

The enemy is defending in the Kupiansk direction. Fired from the entire range of artillery in the Kupiansk, Kurylivka, Tabaivka, Krokhmalne, and Berestove areas in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations. Areas of Makiivka and Nevske settlements in Luhansk region and Yampolivka and Torske in Donetsk region were hit by artillery.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka areas, the enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive operations. He carried out shelling from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery on the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Kurdyumivka, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Novopavliv, the enemy shelled the positions of the Defense Forces and the areas of the settlements of Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Zolota Nyva and Neskuchne of the Donetsk region with artillery of various types.

The enemy is on the defensive in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Fired artillery of various calibers in the areas of the settlements of Vremivka, Novosilka, Novopil, Poltavka, Malynivka, Chervone, Zaliznychne, Dorozhnianka, Novodanilivka, and Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia region.

The enemy is conducting a positional defense in the Kryvy Rih and Kherson directions. Artillery shelling of units of our troops and settlements on the right bank of the Dnipro River, in particular the city of Kherson, does not stop.

The occupiers continue to suffer losses. Local hospitals of Shchastyn district of Luhansk region are overloaded due to the large number of wounded invaders. The enemy is forced to medically evacuate wounded servicemen to Luhansk.

It was confirmed that an enemy object was damaged in the area of ​​the settlement of Svatove on November 25 of this year. About 70 enemy servicemen were there. The number of wounded and dead occupiers is being specified.

Units of our missile troops and artillery hit 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy."