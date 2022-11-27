ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10123 visitors online
News Gas War
26 681 44

Scholz responded to Putin’s proposal to supply gas through entire Nord Stream 2 pipeline: "I find it hard to imagine"

шольц

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz opposes the launch of the remaining line of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Scholz expressed this opinion in an interview with Focus, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to zn.ua.

The journalist asked Scholz whether this branch of the gas pipeline will be put into operation, to which the Chancellor replied: "It is hard for me to imagine that".

Read more: Germany supports introduction of oil embargo against Russian Federation from January 1, - Scholz

After the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to supply Russian gas to Europe through Nord Stream 2.

Author: 

Putin Volodymyr (3725) Nord Stream II (122) Olaf Scholz (444)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 