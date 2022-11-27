Scholz responded to Putin’s proposal to supply gas through entire Nord Stream 2 pipeline: "I find it hard to imagine"

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz opposes the launch of the remaining line of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Scholz expressed this opinion in an interview with Focus, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to zn.ua.

The journalist asked Scholz whether this branch of the gas pipeline will be put into operation, to which the Chancellor replied: "It is hard for me to imagine that".

After the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to supply Russian gas to Europe through Nord Stream 2.