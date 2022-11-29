US is considering possibility of transferring Patriot systems to Ukraine - CNN

The United States is considering sending a Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine to support its air defense capabilities against Russian attacks.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by "European truth" with reference to CNN.

As noted, this was reported by a high-ranking Pentagon official.

"All options are on the table now," the official said, answering the question whether the US is considering sending Patriot batteries to Ukraine.

"Patriot is one of the air defense systems that are being considered," the official added.

The Patriot air defense system is designed to counter and destroy short-range ballistic missiles, aircraft and cruise missiles.

Ukraine's air defense is a "top priority" for the United States, the official added.

"We're looking at all options that can help Ukrainians withstand Russian attacks, so all options are on the table, and we're looking at what the United States can do, what our allies and partners can do, and we're looking at combinations of options that would be helpful," the official added.