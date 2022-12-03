EU’s decision to limit oil prices will significantly reduce Russia’s income, - von der Leyen

The EU countries’ agreement to limit oil prices, agreed with the G7 and other partners, will significantly reduce Russia’s income.

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, wrote about this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"The EU's oil price cap agreement agreed with the G7 and others will significantly reduce Russia's revenues. This will help us stabilize global energy prices, which will benefit developing economies around the world," von der Leyen said in a statement.

In the released video commentary, she reminded that the EU and other partners are introducing a complete ban on sea imports of Russian oil from December 5.

"We have to ensure that new countries and developing countries continue to have access to a certain part of Russian oil at a limited price," von der Leyen said.

Earlier it became known that the countries of the European Union agreed on the introduction of a price ceiling for Russian oil at the level of 60 dollars per barrel.

The decision must be approved by the EU Council, which is expected to happen on December 3.