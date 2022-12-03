Peskov announced Putin’s visit to occupied Donbas
The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmytro Peskov, reported on Vladimir Putin’s plans to come to the occupied territories of Ukraine "later".
This is reported by the Russian propaganda agency TASS, Censor.NET reports.
"Putin will later visit Donbas," Peskov said.
He did not give any details or dates.
Peskov also says that "mobilization has been completed" in the Russian Federation, and the Russian authorities will not provide any additional information.
