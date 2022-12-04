Russia launches new disinformation campaign about Ukraine in Poland - intelligence
In recent days, Poland has intensified an information campaign aimed at making Poles unwilling to help Ukraine.
This was stated by the representative of the office of the coordinator of special services of Poland Stanislav Zharyn, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to LigaBusinessInform.
According to Zharyn, the main propaganda message of the campaign is focused on the thesis that Ukrainians allegedly pose a threat to Polish society. Attempts to spread lies about Ukrainians and their stay in Poland, as well as manipulation of the circumstances of various events were detected.
Poland's intelligence services believe that the Kremlin's priority is to stop the assistance that the West sends to Ukraine.
