Air alert has been announced in number of regions of Ukraine (updated)

An air alert has been announced in the east of Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports, this is evidenced by the data of the alerts.in.ua service.

As of 12:55 p.m., an air alert was announced in the east of Ukraine, namely in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions.

As of 1:30 p.m., the alarm spread to the central and southern regions.

The Odesa RMA was informed about the launch of rockets.

