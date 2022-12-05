ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5846 visitors online
News War
10 845 22

Air Defense Forces operates in Kyiv region

ппо

Air Defense Forces operates in the Kyiv region

Oleksiy Kuleba, the head of Kyiv RMA, announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Stay in shelters and safe places. The increased danger is the movement of rockets towards the region. Follow the information from official sources. We do not photograph or post anything on the network!" he said.

Read more: Explosions in Zaporizhzhia Region: Several private houses were destroyed in Novosofiiivka

Author: 

Kyyivska region (634) Anti-aircraft warfare (1462) Oleksii Kuleba (47)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 