Air Defense Forces operates in Kyiv region
Air Defense Forces operates in the Kyiv region
Oleksiy Kuleba, the head of Kyiv RMA, announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
"Stay in shelters and safe places. The increased danger is the movement of rockets towards the region. Follow the information from official sources. We do not photograph or post anything on the network!" he said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password