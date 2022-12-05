Air Defense Forces operates in Kyiv region

Air Defense Forces operates in the Kyiv region

Oleksiy Kuleba, the head of Kyiv RMA, announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Stay in shelters and safe places. The increased danger is the movement of rockets towards the region. Follow the information from official sources. We do not photograph or post anything on the network!" he said.

