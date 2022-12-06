Nuland suggests that Ukraine is behind strikes on Russian airfields

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland suggested that Ukrainians are behind strikes on Russian airfields and directly accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of committing war crimes - striking civilians and infrastructure of Ukraine.

In an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour, the undersecretary of state for political affairs said "no one has claimed responsibility" for Monday's drone strikes on Russian bases, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"But the targets were very precise bombers that the Russians used to attack critical infrastructure," she pointed out, noting that "the Ukrainian people are incredibly innovative; they are building their own drones, air and sea, which are incredibly effective."

Nuland also directly accused Vladimir Putin of war crimes.

"What we have to remember is that Putin has now brought this war into every civilian home, and that is a war crime," she said.

Nuland said that Putin started a new phase of the war, noting that "when he could not win on the battlefield, he decided to try to freeze Ukraine".

Recall that on Monday, December 5, in the morning it became known that explosions occurred at the Russian military airfields "Engels" and "Dyagilevo".

Later, satellite images of the aftermath of the incident at the Dyagilevo airbase appeared online. On them you can see a damaged strategic bomber.

