Russian missile attacks show that Putin is not interested in diplomacy - US Representative Carty at UN Security Council

Russia’s war in Ukraine has led to largest migration crisis since World War II and is also exacerbating problems of hunger in whole world.

This was stated during a special meeting of the UN Security Council on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine by U.S. Representative Lisa Carty, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Voice of America.

According to her, during the full-scale war, international agencies were able to provide assistance to 6 million Ukrainians for more than a billion dollars. However, she noted that more needs to be done against the background of Russian strikes on civilian objects and infrastructure.

Carty and representatives of a number of Western countries at the UN Security Council meeting once again condemned the Russian attacks and noted the "extraordinary resilience of Ukrainian people".

"During the most recent visit to Kyiv by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, President Zelensky told her that he seeks a just peace based on the principles of the UN Charter, and that is what this Council defends and supports," said Carty, who heads the U.S. Mission to the UN Economic and Social Council.

"President Putin's intensified bombing of Ukraine's infrastructure shows that he has no sincere interest in negotiations or meaningful diplomacy. Instead, he is trying to break Ukraine's will to fight by dropping bombs and freezing them to force them to submit. But he will not succeed, because Ukraine is fighting for its freedom, for the future of its children. And we will do everything in our power to help keep hope alive in Ukraine," Carty stressed.

On December 5, Russia launched its eighth massive missile attack on Ukrainian energy facilities. According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, more than 60 missiles out of more than 70 launched by the occupiers were shot down.

Russian missiles hit energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions.

As a result of massive Russian missile attack on Monday Sumy region, Zhytomyr and a number of other cities were left without electricity, centralized water supply was cut off in Odesa and Kryvyi Rih.

