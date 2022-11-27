ENG
Occupiers attack Kryvy Rih with rockets, - Vilkul

On the morning of November 27, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Kryvy Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city's military administration, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"There is a missile attack on Kryvy Rih. Stay in shelters," the message reads.

More official information is currently unknown.

