Occupiers attack Kryvy Rih with rockets, - Vilkul
On the morning of November 27, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Kryvy Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city's military administration, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"There is a missile attack on Kryvy Rih. Stay in shelters," the message reads.
More official information is currently unknown.
