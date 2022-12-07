There is significant deficit in energy system, - Ukrenergo

As of December 7, the Ukrainian energy system continues to have a significant deficit. Oblenergo proved the limits of electricity consumption.

This is reported by Ukrenergo, Censor.NET reports.

"There is still a significant deficit in the energy system, all oblenergos have proven the limits of electricity consumption. Unfortunately, there are already regions where the consumption limits have been exceeded, which is why the regime of emergency shutdowns has been applied," the message says.

At the same time, Ukraine continues to restore the energy system after the missile attack. At nuclear power plants, the units that were shut down due to damage to the power grids are being loaded up to the planned indicators.

"A difficult situation remains in the east of the country - yesterday evening, the enemy repeatedly fired at several energy infrastructure facilities at once, while the temperature in this region reached -17C. At present, round-the-clock emergency and repair work is ongoing," Ukrenergo said.

Read more: "Ukrenergo" will bill Russians for destroyed infrastructure facilities

Repairmen are also eliminating the consequences of a rocket attack in the Kyiv and Odesa regions.

In order to understand which blackout schedules apply in each individual region, Ukrenergo recommends following Oblenergo notifications. Their list can be found at the link.