Over 1,740 explosive items neutralized by pyrotechnics during day

During the day, the pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service removed and neutralized 1,745 explosive objects.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"During the day, pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service were involved 131 times in the performance of demining tasks. 1,745 explosive objects were identified, removed, and neutralized. An area of 59 hectares was examined," the message says.

Since the beginning of the large-scale military invasion of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, a total of 299,067 explosive objects, including 2,155 aerial bombs, have been defused. The region, with an area of approximately 76,201 hectares, was surveyed.

