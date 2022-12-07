Tough confrontation in Donbas, every meter matters, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Ukrainian citizens with a traditional speech on evening of December 7.

"I held a meeting of the Staff today. Reports of commanders, analysis of the situation in specific areas.

First of all - in Donetsk region, districts of Bakhmut and other hottest spots. There is a very tough confrontation, every meter counts. I thank all our guys who are destroying the enemy there - every day, every night, every hour.

Of course, due attention was paid to Luhansk and Kharkiv regions, there were reports on the situation in general and on the borders.

Energy is a constant item on our agenda, both at the Stavka and at the governmental level. I held another meeting on stabilization of the energy system and protection of our power plants. We are constantly increasing the generation and supply of electricity - almost every day we add more volume.

Glory to all who work for the sake of victory! Glory to each of our warriors - to all who are fighting for Ukraine!" the statement reads.

