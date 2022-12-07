1888 settlements have already been liberated from occupation, - Zelensky addressed Kennedy Foundation for Human Rights. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky traditionally addressed Ukrainian citizens in evening of December 7.

"On February 24, Russia started an all-out war against us. And this is a war for survival. Hundreds of our cities and villages have been burned to ashes due to Russian strikes.

We have already managed to liberate 1888 settlements from occupation. But almost as many Ukrainian cities and villages remain under occupation. This means that the fate of millions of people is being decided on the Ukrainian battlefield. Millions that can be saved.

We have no right to leave any of our people in the Russian occupation. And in Russian filtration camps, where thousands have already disappeared. And on the Russian territory, where hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have been forcibly deported. We can free them. That is our hope. This is what your support means. It is not about politics - it is about life.

I said this, addressing representatives of the Robert Kennedy Foundation for Human Rights, which during its activity has implemented projects in the field of protecting the rights of victims of genocide and crimes against humanity," the statement reads.

