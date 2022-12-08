Pilot with call sign Karaya, who took malfunctioning plane from Vinnytsia, was awarded title of Hero of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to military pilot Vadym Voroshylov with the call sign Karaya, who shot down the "Shahed-136" kamikaze drone over Vinnytsia and took his damaged plane to the village.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in the decree of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"To confer the title of Hero of Ukraine with the awarding of the Golden Star order to Major Vadym Oleksandrovych Voroshylov," the text of the decree states.

According to the decree, Vadym Voroshylov was awarded "for personal courage and heroism, demonstrated in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people."

It will be recalled that on October 12, Karaya destroyed 5 Iranian drones and due to damage to the aircraft, ejected in the Vinnytsia region, having previously driven the fighter away from the settlement.

"On the fourth day after the ejection, they visited the scene, apologized for the inconvenience caused to the residents of the community, thanked for the nerves of steel, comprehensive assistance provided during the evacuation, and faith in the Armed Forces!" wrote the pilot later on Instagram.

At the same time, the commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, initiated a petition to award the pilot the high rank of Hero of Ukraine.