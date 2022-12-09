Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 93,390 people, 2,937 tanks, 1,926 artillery systems, 5,912 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of December 9, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 93,390 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 09/12 are approximately:

personnel - about 93,390 (+310) people were liquidated,

tanks - 2937 (+0) units,

armored combat vehicles - 5912 (+1) units,

artillery systems - 1,926 (+1) units,

MLRS - 395 (+0) units,

Anti-aircraft warfare systems - 211 (+0) units,

aircraft - 281 (+0) units,

helicopters - 264 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 1603 (+0),

cruise missiles - 592 (+0),

Warships/boats - 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4531 (+3) units,

special equipment - 164 (+0).

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.