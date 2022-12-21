Russia has lost over 100,000 troops killed, wounded and deserters - Wallace

Chief of Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov may be dismissed.

As noted, this was stated by British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace during a speech in the House of Commons on Tuesday, December 20.

According to him, Russia has failed to achieve its strategic goals in the war and is "rapidly" losing troops and military command. He noted that today the Kremlin has removed all commanders of operational areas who held positions on February 24.

"Russia has lost a significant number of generals and commanders. There are rumors about the dismissal of General Gerasimov, as Putin refuses to take responsibility for the ongoing military failure in Ukraine. High mortality rates and growing public discontent continue," Wallace said.

The Secretary said that more than 100,000 Russians have been killed, wounded or deserted, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces have destroyed more than 4,500 armored vehicles, as well as more than 140 helicopters and aircraft.

"Every day there are more and more allegations of rape, arbitrary detention, torture, ill-treatment, deaths in custody and summary executions. There is evidence of unregistered mass graves, Russia has also destroyed 200 Ukrainian cultural sites," he concluded.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of December 19, Ukrainian servicemen eliminated 99,230 occupants.