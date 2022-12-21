Putin faces either trial or ignominious death in bunker, - Maliuk

The fate of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be one of two options. He faces trial or an inglorious death in a bunker.

As Censor.NET informs, the head of the SSU, Vasyl Maliuk, made such a statement in an interview with Natalia Moseichuk for the "1+1" TV channel.

"(Putin) played around, sneaked in, exposed himself. He is a bunker grandfather. He really lives in his painful world and two options will befall him: either the dock in The Hague or an inglorious death somewhere in a bunker in Altai," said Maliuk.

When asked by a journalist whether the scenario is real that Putin and his entourage will end up on the dock, he replied that "the SSU has a unique treasure trove of evidence."

"Today, the Security Service formed a unique treasure trove of evidence for future international criminal courts, our investigation is working on this...And in the materials that we have already collected, Karin Khan (Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court - ed.), when he saw them, said - "aerobatics"," noted Maliuk.

In turn, the head of the SSU clarified that it is about evidence that was collected not only publicly.

"A very large-scale set of clandestine investigative technical measures was carried out. We have a lot of interesting audio files and more. Therefore, everything has its time," added Maliuk.

