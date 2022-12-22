Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 100,400 (+660 per day) people, 267 helicopters, 282 planes, 3,003 tanks, 1,978 artillery systems, 5,981 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The losses of the Russian occupiers as of the morning of December 22 amount to approximately 100,400 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 22/12 are approximately:

personnel ‒ about 100,400 (+660) people were liquidated;

tanks ‒ 3003 (+1) units;

armored combat vehicles ‒ 5981 (+2) units;

artillery systems - 1,978 (+6) units;

MLRS – 413 (+1) units;

air defense equipment ‒ 212 (+0) units;

aircraft – 283 (+1) units;

helicopters – 267 (+0) units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 1693 (+5);

cruise missiles ‒ 653 (+0);

warships/boats ‒ 16 (+0) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4,615 (+7) units;

special equipment ‒ 178 (+0).

