Russian occupants demolished half of Mariupol drama theater ruins. VIDEO

On December 22, 2022, Russian occupants demolished part of Mariupol Drama Theater ruins, which was bombed by Russian planes and artillery during their assault on city

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram by Advisor to the Mayor Petro Andriushchenko.

He noted: "While Mariupol in exile is thinking about cultural de-occupation, in Mariupol the occupants demolished half of the Drama Theater. They just demolished it to the ground. So in two days there will not even be a physical memory left of it."

