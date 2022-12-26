Neither Iran nor China handed Russia single missile, - Budanov

Iran has not transferred any missiles to Russia.

This was stated in an interview with LIGA.net by the head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the issue of Iran's transfer of missiles to Russia remains open.

"Everyone is working to prevent this from happening. And Iran itself realized that handing it over to Russia so easily is not accepted by the world. Even the world with which they are used to communicating normally.

In addition to "mopeds" "Shahed-136" and "Shahed-131". There was a large Mohajer-6, similar to Bayraktar in tactical and technical characteristics. They are trying to buy ammunition from them and want the Iranians to sell ballistic missiles. However, Iran never handed over a single missile," explained the head of the Ministry of Defense.

According to Budanov, China has not transferred any weapons either.

"And he won't pass it, as far as we understand," he concluded.

