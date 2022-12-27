Russia started hiding its bombers because we can get them - Danilov

The Russian Federation hides its bombing planes, which were used to shell Ukraine, deep in the country, because it understands that we can get them and destroy them.

"As for all the planes that can carry out bombing from the air, they also do not have many of them. But it happens that someone does something, so there are fewer of them. Today, the enemy has started to bury them. He understands that we can get them even in the territories they did not expect. But if necessary, everything that is necessary to make the enemy troublesome will be delivered to the Primorsky Krai and the Far East," Danilov said.

He added that there is no guarantee that the enemy will not shell Ukraine on New Year's Eve. Therefore, everyone should listen to the air raids that may be heard these days.

"Unfortunately, we cannot guarantee that there will be no massive shelling before the New Year. We know for sure that he (the enemy - ed.) has not so many missiles left for massive attacks - two or three, maximum four times. The enemy also understands this. So we think that maybe he will save them... For the New Year holidays, when families gather, when support for each other is important, so that we can spend them more or less in peace. The energy system is ready for this. But, I emphasize, not everything depends on us," Danilov said.

He also added that despite the bravado of the Russian troops, Ukrainian soldiers are standing bravely and are not going to retreat.

