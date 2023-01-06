ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 110,250 people (+530 per day), 3,064 tanks, 285 planes, 272 helicopters, 2,059 artillery systems, 6,124 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The losses of the Russian occupiers as of the morning of January 6, 2023, are approximately 110,250 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 06.01.23 are estimated to be:

  • personnel - about 110,250 (+530) people were eliminated,
  • tanks - 3064 (+23) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 6124 (+16) units,
  • artillery systems - 2059 (+8) units,
  • MLRS - 431 (+5) units,
  • air defense equipment - 215 (+0) units,
  • aircraft - 285 (+1) units,
  • helicopters - 272 (+1) units,
  • UAV of operational-tactical level - 1844 (+0),
  • cruise missiles - 723 (+0),
  • warships/boats - 16 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4797 (+38) units,
  • special equipment - 182 (+0).

"The data is being verified," the message reads.

