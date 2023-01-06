12,000 military personnel of Armed Forces of Ukraine underwent training abroad. One in four - in USA - Pentagon

Since April 2022, 12,000 soldiers and officers have completed training abroad. Every fourth of them studied in the United States.

This was reported at the briefing by the representative of the Pentagon, Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"If you look at the international efforts to train Ukrainian forces as a whole, I would estimate the number of those who have undergone training at approximately 12 thousand people, including those who have undergone collective training in other countries," Ryder said.

According to him, the training of Ukrainians at the battalion level will start in a few weeks. About 500 people will study every month.

Read more: USA will announce a new package of assistance to Ukraine for 2.85 billion dollars tomorrow. It will include 50 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles - Mass Media

As previously reported by Censor.NET, Ryder also announced the training of the Ukrainian military to work with the SAM "Patriot" in the USA.