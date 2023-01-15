Only 52nd Guards Bomber Aviation Regiment of Russian Army can launch Kh-22 rockets that destroyed house in Dnipro, - Prosecutor General’s Office

According to preliminary information, a house in Dnipro was destroyed on January 14 as a result of being hit by a Russian Kh-22 missile.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is noted that this type of rocket was used in Serhiivka and Kremenchuk. It can be launched by the only Russian unit - the 52nd Guards Bomber Aviation Regiment.

"This type of missile leads to huge human casualties, because the missile is very inaccurate, has large deviations. Therefore, the use of such weapons on targets in densely populated areas is clearly a war crime," the message says.

There are no military targets around the place where the Russian missile hit - only peaceful Ukrainians who were in their own apartments on the day off.

The head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in the Conditions of Armed Conflict, of the Prosecutor General's Office Yuriy Belousov, together with the leadership of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office and investigators of the SSU central apparatus, inspected the site of rocket fire by the armed forces of the Russian Federation at a residential building in the city of Dnipro.

"This tragedy is not just a war crime, it is a crime against humanity. A large-scale killing of civilians in Ukraine. Every important piece of evidence will be documented. The investigation and prosecutors will identify and bring to justice both those who directly launched the missiles and their commanders who gave this criminal order. The entire Russian military leadership," Belousov said.

As you know, as a result of a missile attack on the city of Dnipro on January 14, a civilian high-rise building was damaged. The entire entrance was destroyed.

Deputy Chairman of the PO Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported that 15 people were rescued from the destroyed entrance.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentin Reznichenko, released information about 5 dead and 60 injured people, including 12 children.

In the evening of January 14, Reznichenko announced the figures of 10 dead and 64 wounded.

As of the evening of January 15, President Zelensky announced new figures - 25 people died, including 1 child. 73 people were injured, including 13 children. 43 people are wanted.