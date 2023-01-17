During January 17, Armed Forces destroyed enemy Su-25, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published information that on January 17, 2023, Ukrainian defenders shot down an enemy Su-25 aircraft.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff.

"During the day, our defenders destroyed an enemy Su-25 aircraft," the message states.

