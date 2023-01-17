Canadian volunteer Tsekhmistrenko was killed in war - CBC News

Canadian volunteer Hryhoriy Tsekhmistrenko, who fought against Russian invaders since the beginning of the invasion, was killed in Ukraine.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, Canadian public broadcaster CBC News writes about it.

"A 28-year-old Canadian who was a volunteer medic during the Russian invasion of Ukraine has died," the statement said.

It is noted that Tsekhmistrenko came from Ukraine, but had Canadian citizenship. He lived in the city of Port Alice in the province of British Columbia.

Read more: Australian volunteer O’Donnell died defending Ukraine

According to his fellow soldier, Tsekhmistrenko died on the night of January 14 near Bakhmut.

He came to Ukraine from Canada in January last year, when information about Russia's preparations for a full-scale invasion was becoming increasingly threatening.

According to CBC News, Tsekhmistrenko is the third Canadian killed in the war in Ukraine. He will be buried in Kyiv.

Read more: American volunteer died in battles with Russians in Ukraine, - Newsweek