Ukrainian formula of peace was presented to participants of World Economic Forum in Davos, - Zelensky

First Lady Olena Zelenska presented the Ukrainian formula for peace at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky in Facebook.

"The truth about the full-scale war against our country continues to sound.

Everyone knows the Russian formula of war: terrorist acts, genocide, war crimes and destruction of critical infrastructure.

The Ukrainian formula for peace instead contains ten points that can make life in Ukraine and the whole world safe and just.

I thank Olena for presenting the Ukrainian formula of peace. We are doing everything for the victory of Ukraine," the statement reads.

According to Reuters, Zelenska said during her speech that she would hand over a letter with Ukraine's proposals to end the war to the Chinese delegation, namely Vice Premier Liu He. She asked to pass this letter to President Xi Jinping.

The First Lady informed that she also had letters for President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of Switzerland Alain Berset.

As a reminder, on October 11, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his speech at an urgent meeting of the Group of Seven proposed a "peace formula" - measures that, in his opinion, would deprive Russian President Vladimir Putin of a chance to achieve his goals in Ukraine.

Subsequently, he called on the UN Security Council and many politicians around the world to support the "Ukrainian formula for peace".