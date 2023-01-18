US will continue to supply Ukraine with air defense systems to protect against Russia, - White House

U.S. President Joe Biden intends to fulfill the promises he made to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to transfer everything necessary for self-defense, including new air defense systems to destroy Russian missiles.

According to Censor.NЕТ, White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre said, reports RBC-Ukraine with reference to her video briefing.

"The United States will continue to provide Ukraine with what it needs for its self-defense," the representative of the US administration stressed.

According to her, this was stated personally by Joe Biden at a recent meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington, adding that the agreements also provide for the transfer of air defense systems.

"Together with our allies and partners, we will continue our efforts to hold Russian forces accountable for the atrocities they have committed and for war crimes," Jean-Pierre added.

