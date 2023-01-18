Japan is preparing plan to support Ukraine, - White House

Japan, which this year chairs the Group of Seven, is actively involved in helping our country and will reveal its plans to support Kyiv at the "appropriate time".

This was stated by the coordinator of the White House for the Indo-Pacific region, Kurt Campbell, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Prime Minister Kishida has a plan and is already actively involved in the Ukraine issue," Campbell said.

He recalled that the head of the Japanese government visited Washington last week and met with US President Joe Biden.

"I fully expect that Japan will present specific plans to support Ukraine in various ways at the appropriate time. They are actively involved in many discussions of the contact group on supporting Ukraine and they are a key member," the White House adviser noted.

He also noted that Japan is "stepping up" in this matter.