Scholz on transfer of Leopard tanks to Ukraine: We never do anything by ourselves

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz commented on the possible delivery of German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Regarding Ukraine, as I already mentioned in my speech, and I will repeat it again: Germany is one of the biggest supporters. Yes, the USA is doing the most, and it is not surprising, they have invested 800 billion dollars in the defense budget. This is much more than all EU member states together. And even more than Germany has in the budget," Scholz said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

He emphasized that Germany had previously changed its geopolitical strategy and decided to support Ukraine not only financially, but also by providing military aid. According to the chancellor, after the USA and Great Britain, Germany is the leader in this matter. "And we will continue to be very supportive as well," Scholz said.

"But we are strategically "intertwined" with our friends and partners. We work together with them. We discuss with them. We never do something alone, but together with others, especially the USA," he emphasized.

The Chancellor of Germany added that Ukrainians can count on Germany's support in their courageous struggle. "It is also clear that we will avoid a war between the Russian Federation and NATO," Scholz added.

At the same time, he stated that Germany and all countries that support Ukrainians want "Ukraine to become an independent, free democratic state that will join the EU." "That's what we do," Scholz concluded.