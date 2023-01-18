NATO is best guarantee of security for Ukraine, - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers NATO to be the best guarantee of security for Ukraine and its people.

He said this at the World Economic Forum in Davos, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"As for NATO, of course, we understand that security is a priority for us. For example, if we talk about our Formula for Peace, one of the ten priorities is that we understand that we are not yet in NATO. And, unfortunately, Russia also understands this and is fighting against it, so that, God forbid, this path to NATO is short. But I realize that we are on this path. NATO is the best guarantee of security for Ukraine, our society, and the future for our children. But, nevertheless, while we are on this path, we have offered security guarantees for our country. We believe that the civilized world will support our proposals," Zelensky said.

He also added that Ukraine's political task is "to have well-known people, various political figures - who are relevant today, or who were once relevant - recognize Putin's big mistake and recognize that it is Russia's aggression, recognize these points, they are important, so that they also put political pressure on Russia to end this bloody aggression."

