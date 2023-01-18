ENG
Sweden to announce delivery of Archer self-propelled gun to Ukraine tomorrow - media

On January 19, the Swedish government may announce the transfer of the Archer air defense system to Ukraine.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to Expressen, tomorrow, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Defense Minister Paul Johnson will hold a press conference to strengthen support for Ukraine.

The list of issues for the government meeting states that the government will give "instructions to the Swedish Armed Forces to prepare for the transfer of artillery systems to Ukraine."

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian military could receive 12 units of the Swedish Archer artillery system.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian military could receive 12 units of the Swedish Archer artillery system.

weapons Sweden Self-propelled artillery
