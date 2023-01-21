ENG
59% of Ukrainians support derussification, poll. INFOGRAPHICS

The majority of Ukrainians support the renaming of toponyms, the names of which are associated with the Russian Federation, the USSR, and the Russian Empire.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by Ilko Kucheriv's "Democratic Initiatives" Foundation, Censor.NET informs.

Supporters of renaming are the majority in all regions, except for the South. At the same time, in all regions, except the West, a significant part of people (20-28%) shows indifference to the topic of renaming toponyms.

"There have been very significant changes in the attitude to this problem: even in 2020, renaming toponyms seemed to be a very controversial decision," sociologists say.

Support for this decision prevailed only in the Western region (although there, almost a third was against it), and in the rest of the regions, citizens were mostly opposed to renaming. However, it should be borne in mind that in 2020 it was only about renaming toponyms associated with communist figures.

There is also a correlation between the language of everyday communication and the attitude to renaming toponyms. Moreover, this correlation is not simply mediated by the respondents' region of residence.

