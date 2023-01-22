Morocco sent about 20 T-72B tanks to Ukraine, - mass media

Morocco transferred T-72B tanks to Ukraine, which were undergoing modernization in the Czech Republic. About twenty units of tanks were sent to the battlefield a week ago.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Menadefense.

As the publication notes, this is only the first batch, it is currently unknown how many tanks the country is ready to send to Kyiv. Before shipping, the tanks were modernized in the workshops of the Czech arms company Excalibur.

According to the publication, the country purchased T-72 from Belarus in 1999-2000. Today, the Moroccan army has 148 T-72 tanks; 136 - T-72B; 12 - T-72BK.

As noted, the decision to transfer tanks to Ukraine was made at the April meeting in the "Ramstein format". Tunisia and Morocco were the only countries representing North Africa.

Earlier it was reported that Morocco will deliver spare parts for T-72 tanks to Ukraine on the recommendation of the USA. Thus, the kingdom became the first in Africa to provide military aid to our country.