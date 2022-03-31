Zelensky recalled ambassadors of Georgia and Morocco: No weapons, no sanctions - find another job

Zelensky signed orders to recall ambassadors of Georgia and Morocco.

This was stated in his video message, according to Censor.NЕТ.

"There are those who work together with everyone else for the defense of the state. So that Ukraine can win its future in the struggle. We appreciate the work of each such person. And there are those who waste time and work only to stay on the post. Today I signed the first decree to recall such a person, an ambassador of Ukraine, from Morocco, also the ambassador from Georgia has been returned.

With all due respect: there will be no weapons, no sanctions, no restrictions for Russian business - please look for another job," the President stressed.

Zelensky also expects concrete results in the following days from the work of our representatives in Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and African countries.

"I expect the same results in the next few days from the military attachés. The diplomatic front is one of the key fronts. And everyone there has to work as efficiently as possible to win and help the army. As each of our defenders on the battlefield, so must everyone on the diplomatic front," the head of state added.

